ROLLING MEADOWS - Margaret S. Furniss, 82, died on January 3, 2020. She was born June 19, 1937. She is survived by sons, Robert (Jean) and Stephen; grandchildren, Mark (Christy Gold), Evan and Lynn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Roy and Avis Johnson. In addition to being an exceptional mother and cook, Marge was a bus driver for Clearbrook Vocational Rehabilitation Center for more than thirty years. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchoff Rd., Arlington Heights, with visitation prior to the service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Simon's Episcopal Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020