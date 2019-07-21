|
Margaret (Marty) Scheuerle, 76, entered the kingdom of heaven on Tuesday July, 16th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Michael Barrett; sons Michael Barrett and Timothy Barrett, her parents Robert and Dorthy Scheuerle; and bother Robert Scheuerle; Marty is survived by her daughter Katie and son in law Mark Wunderlich; as beloved 'Grammy' to granddaughters Erin and Ellie Wunderlich; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be remembered by several other relatives and many friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Highland Oaks in Elgin for their loving and compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held for Marty on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Randall Oaks Golf Club, 4101 Binnie Rd. West Dundee, IL. from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a special prayer at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019