Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Palatine
2380 Hicks Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 963-0215
For more information about
MARGARET SCHEUERLE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Randall Oaks Golf Club
4101 Binnie Rd.
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SCHEUERLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "MARTY" SCHEUERLE


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET "MARTY" SCHEUERLE Obituary
Margaret (Marty) Scheuerle, 76, entered the kingdom of heaven on Tuesday July, 16th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Michael Barrett; sons Michael Barrett and Timothy Barrett, her parents Robert and Dorthy Scheuerle; and bother Robert Scheuerle; Marty is survived by her daughter Katie and son in law Mark Wunderlich; as beloved 'Grammy' to granddaughters Erin and Ellie Wunderlich; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be remembered by several other relatives and many friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Highland Oaks in Elgin for their loving and compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held for Marty on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Randall Oaks Golf Club, 4101 Binnie Rd. West Dundee, IL. from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a special prayer at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now