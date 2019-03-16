|
LISLE - Margaret "Peggi" (Cook) Tolliver, 67, passed away on October 9th, 2018. Born in DuQuoin, IL, she was the daughter of Jim and Florine Cook. She was the beloved mother of Patrick (Emily), Mark (Valerie) and Lauren (Tony); loving grandmother of Olivia, Braden, Kyler and Raelynn; dear sister of Nancy (Cook) Brown. Peggi was a lifelong educator - after earning both her degrees from Southern Illinois University, she went on to teach in several high schools and the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2019