MARGARET WAGNER

Margaret "Merry" Wagner, 88, beloved wife of the late Louis Wagner, died peacefully at home on July 13, 2020. Merry was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Fraser, her brother, Robert Fraser and infant daughter Jennifer Anne. Survivors include son Larry (Chrissie) Wagner, daughter Sharon (Monte) Cordray, daughter LuAnne (Larry) Featherstone and son Mike (Katie) Wagner. Merry was a devoted grandmother to Chris (Leslie) Cordray, Nathan Petronzio, Kevin (Lauri) Smith, Erin (Casey) Schwab, Brian (Audrey) Smith, Adam (Claire) Cordray, Chelsea (Mike) Bianchi, Chad Schott, Scott (Marija) Smith, Courtney (A.J.) Schaeffer, Marissa Wagner and Joey Wagner. Being great-grandmother was one of the most precious things in her life. Her great grandchildren include Olivia, Timmy, Francesca, Aubrey, Carter, James, Charlotte, Sam, Bennett, Daniella and sweet Emily waiting to join her cousins. A loving, generous, gentle person, Merry made a lasting impression on anyone who met her or knew her. The consummate party giver, no one ever went home hungry from the Wagner house. Always impeccably dressed, Merry never missed a family function or celebration. Living at Beacon Hill brought many new friends into her life. The nurses and aids who so lovingly cared for her, the maintenance staff who came to fix anything she needed, the dining room staff who knew her favorite things to eat and drink, her wonderful friends and neighbors, the staff at the reception desk and the administration staff, everyone loved her. We constantly heard "Oh, Merry Wagner is your mom, she is so wonderful, we just love her". She never met anyone who was not soon someone very special to her. Merry's faith was an integral part of her life and she was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church 1501 S. Main ST, Lombard IL. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held at the church. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent in Merry's name to Peace Hospice, 1717 NNaper Blvd #301, Naperville IL 60563 who provided so much loving care during her final days. Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, Father Flanagan Boys Home, 14100 Crawford Street, Boystown, NE 60810.







