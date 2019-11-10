|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Margaret Weinberger, 94, passed away on November 4th. Margaret was born on April 1st, 1925, to Patrick and Margaret Grace in Toowoomba Queensland Australia. Margaret served in the Australian Women's Air Force. She married David Weinberger in 1943 while David was serving in the US Army. Margaret and David raised their 7 children in Chicago, retired to Florida for a brief time before returning to Illinois to be near their growing family. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, David, her infant daughter, Marion, her parents, Margaret and Patrick, siblings, John, Patrick, Walter, Raymond, Bill, Brian, Angus, Connie and two beloved sons-in-law, John Artinghelli and Jerry Slove. Margaret will live eternally in the hearts of her family; Marilyn (James) Alexander, David Weinberger, Gale (James) Olsen, Margaret Slove, Ronald (Kathy) Weinberger, Katherine (Michael) Savino and Leslie Artinghelli. Dear grandmother of Wendy (Jim), Jodie (Jeff), Kimberly (Dave), Keith (Patty), Sheri (Tom), Margaret (Sorin), David (Lauren), Michael (Katrina), Ryan (Laura), John, Kevin (Pam), Kristen (Steve), Jennifer (Kevin), Kristi (Andrew), Thomas and Jerry (Samantha); great-grandmother "Gigi" of 33 beautiful great-grandchildren and loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019