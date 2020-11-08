1/
MARGARETH KLEINER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margareth Kleiner (Reif), 71, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. Marge lived a full life and died peacefully after a short battle with Glioblastoma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stefan, and is survived by two sons and three grandchildren. A private service will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation, https://glioblastomafoundation.org/. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved