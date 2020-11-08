Margareth Kleiner (Reif), 71, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. Marge lived a full life and died peacefully after a short battle with Glioblastoma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stefan, and is survived by two sons and three grandchildren. A private service will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation, https://glioblastomafoundation.org/
