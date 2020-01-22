|
Margery V. Bennett age 91 passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, after a long 10 year journey with Alzheimer's. She was born in Elgin, IL on November 8, 1928 to Edith and Wallace Garrison. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Richard C. Bennett, they met on a blind date at the "Blue Moon," her children Vance and Gail (Mike) Gregg, 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Margery was preceded in death by parents, her sister Barbara and her oldest son Steve. Mom loved playing cards and Scrabble with many of her lifelong friends and family, tending to her many flower beds, cooking and baking, especially Christmas cookies and her wonderful coffee cakes that she would give to friends and family for Christmas. After retiring from Knowles Electronics, she got into crafts and was also a lifelong seamstress. Words can't say how much Margery will be missed by her family and friends. The family plans to gather in the near future to remember her. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020