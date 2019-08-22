|
Margie Ellen Hulke, born to Kenneth and Althea (Ridenour) Dillingham in Lansing, MI on March 11, 1928. Went to be with her Lord and Savior Aug. 19, 2019. She had worked as a Secretary to a Department Manager then was promoted to secretary of the President of VanDerVoort Hardware and Sporting Goods Company in Lansing, MI. After moving to IL, she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Editorial Dept., then the Art Dept., at David C. Cook Publishing Co., retiring after 29 years with DCC. She was a member of the Elgin Church of the Nazarene where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Children's Church Leader, pianist and later as organist. She was active in the Elgin Area Christian Women's Club as an Advisor along with other positions on the board and as a friendship Bible Coffee study guide. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Peavey Adams and Sandy's partner, Margie's best caregiver, who was like a son to her, Richard Yarmouth; three stepchildren, Leah (Charles) Hettema, Randy (Diane) Hulke, and Jill Hulke. Ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Adams, Payton Pena, Matthew West, Hailey Adams, Maddax Magoon and Rose Adams. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Althea (Ridenour) Dillingham, sister, Eloise Taylor, son, Randy Peavey, granddaughter, Tressa D. Peavey Magoon, and husband, Richard Hulke. Friends may visit with the family from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Visitation will continue 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Elgin Church of the Nazarene, 12N101 Berner Dr., Elgin. Interment to follow at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin IL. For more info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019