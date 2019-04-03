Home

MARGO A. VALLE


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margo was born Feb. 13, 1971 in Chicago and passed on March 29, 2019. Margo's expertise was her ability to provide a smile to all she met. Margo is survived by her father, John Ramagnano; her niece, Cierra and nephew, Vincent Felton; uncle, David Russell Sr. (Elizabeth); uncle, Robert (Gina Besenhofer) Ramagnano; and cousins, Michael, Robert (Erica), and John Russell. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcey; sister, Tonya Felton; cousin, David Russell, Jr. Services for Margo will be held privately.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
