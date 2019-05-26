Margo Beth Radde (Kort, Moore, Kirkham) died April 14th at Maryland Gardens in Phoenix following a long battle with lung disease. Born in El Paso, TX, 1954, grew up in Dundee. She attended Denver Institute earning certification in floral design. Margo is survived by two sons who were by her side, Karl Kort of Milwaukee and Luke Moore of Golden, CO., her mother, Gloria Radde Hutson, sister Claire (Jim) Richards of Granger, IN, and 2 brothers, Kip Radde of Inver Grove, MN, and Darren (Jodi) Radde of Noblesville, IN, also nieces, nephews and cousins. Margo was preceded in death by her Dad, Carl Radde Jr. in 1978. You were our first miracle; fulfillment of young love. You saw us through the Army years, the hamburger years and also the 7" TV we paid on for 24 months. You were the original model for a Mom and Dad trying to work out the bugs. You were the beginning! Our first born. Love, Mom. Please visit the guestbook to share your fond memories of Margo. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary