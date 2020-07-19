On July 10, 2020, Margot Shepherd, beloved wife of Donald Shepherd, and cherished mother to Karin Shepherd- Buchanan, gave up her light peacefully and surrounded with love, due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Margot was born in Bingen, Germany on August 22, 1935. It was there that she met and married the soldier from Illinois who fell in love with her at first sight. She took a little more convincing but his persistence paid off and on May 14, 1956 they were married. A few months later she left Germany and joined her husband in the U.S. to begin a new life, with her new family in Robert's Park in Chicago, IL. She learned to speak English, learned to drive and navigate her way through the city and enthusiastically embraced a new culture with her characteristic positive outlook and sense of humor. Margot was an avid gardener, active in her community and an excellent bridge and pinochle player. She loved her family and friends fiercely and without reservation. To her husband, Don, she was and always will be "Das schönste Mädchen am Rhine" and the one to hold his hand every day during their 64 years together. To her daughter she was and always will be the best mom anyone could ever ask for. She was the most loving and wonderful Oma to her grandchildren and great-grandchild. To her nieces and nephews and all the other children in her life she was the incredible, fun, and loving Auntie Margot. To all her family, both in Germany and the U.S. she was a wonderful gift in everyone's life. And to her friends she was the ally, the companion, the helper, the keeper of secrets, and the fighter in their corner. The family would like to thank the incredible caregivers at her memory care facility in Bremerton, Washington for all the love and kindness they showered upon her. There are not enough words in the English language to convey our gratitude and appreciation. Alzheimer's is a terrible and heartbreaking disease with no known prevention or cure. If you would like to do something in Margot's memory, a donation to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation would be a wonderful way to honor her. Alzfdn.org
. Today and every day forward, the world will be a smaller and sadder place for those lucky enough to have known her.