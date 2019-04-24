Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
(217) 935-3166
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGUERITE BEDNAREK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGUERITE F. BEDNAREK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGUERITE F. BEDNAREK Obituary
Marguerite F. Bednarek, 82, passed away, April 20, 2019 at Farmer City Rehab and Healthcare, Farmer City, IL surrounded by loved ones. A time to celebrate Marge's life will be at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites. Marge was born July 15, 1936 in Hibbing, MN the daughter of James and Inez Whalen. She married Daniel T. Bednarek April 26, 1958. Survivors include her children, Denise (Scott) King; Karen Kit; Paula (Daniel) Blaskovich; Michael (Theresa) Bednarek, grandchildren, Beverly (Arthur) Bianchini; Nicholette (Elmer) Arellanes; Kristal (Nicholas) Brand; Matthew King; Nicholas, Marguerite "Maggie," and MacKenzie Bednarek, great-grandchildren, Leo and Luka Bianchini; Soledad and Nataya Arellanes; and Lachland Brand, brother, William (Mary) Whalen, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
Download Now