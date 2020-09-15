SCHAUMBURG - Marguerite H. Weadley (nee Steger), 89, of Schaumburg for 33 years and formerly Elk Grove Village for 30 years. She was born in Chicago and passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 13th. Marguerite was the beloved wife of the late Walter C. (2007); loving mother of Susan M. Caron, Jeanne M. (John) LaFayette, Donald R. (Laura), Mary L. (William) O'Donnell and Joanne C. Carlson; cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 20; dear sister of the late William Steger and Robert Steger and she leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a private graveside service at Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines. Please omit flowers and donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or American Lung Association
. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
.