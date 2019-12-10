Daily Herald Obituaries
MARGUERITE M. "MARGE" MISURA


1933 - 2019
MARGUERITE M. "MARGE" MISURA Obituary
Marguerite M. "Marge" Misura nee Smorynski was born on October 12, 1933 and passed away December 7, 2019. Marge was the beloved wife of the late Clarence Misura; loving mother of Robert (Heidi), David (Karen) and James (Ginny) Misura; devoted grandma of James, Kevin (Rachel), Ryan, Colin, Heather (Adam Frahm) and Jill (Justin) Clavet; caring great grandmother of Clara; dear sister of Dorothy (late Bernard), Lucille (late Bob), late Peter (Barbara), Grace (Pat), Henry (Barbara), Dan and Pat (Oleg); fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 3 to 8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines where prayers will be said Wednesday December 11, 2019 10:45am from chapel and proceed to St. Zachary Church 567 W. Algonquin Rd. Des Plaines, IL. Mass 11:30am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Funeral information 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
