Marguerite M. "Marge" Misura nee Smorynski was born on October 12, 1933 and passed away December 7, 2019. Marge was the beloved wife of the late Clarence Misura; loving mother of Robert (Heidi), David (Karen) and James (Ginny) Misura; devoted grandma of James, Kevin (Rachel), Ryan, Colin, Heather (Adam Frahm) and Jill (Justin) Clavet; caring great grandmother of Clara; dear sister of Dorothy (late Bernard), Lucille (late Bob), late Peter (Barbara), Grace (Pat), Henry (Barbara), Dan and Pat (Oleg); fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 3 to 8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines where prayers will be said Wednesday December 11, 2019 10:45am from chapel and proceed to St. Zachary Church 567 W. Algonquin Rd. Des Plaines, IL. Mass 11:30am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Funeral information 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019