MARIA C. ROMERO
1948 - 2020
CARPENTERSVILLE - Maria C. Romero, age 72, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. Maria was born Nov. 15, 1948 in Mexico to her parents, Jose Ibarra and Ruperta Lozano. Maria was a wonderful homemaker, who devoted herself to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a green thumb, and the most beautiful rose garden. She would often be heard outside singing and talking to her roses. She also loved knitting. Maria was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eluid Gutierrez; and three siblings, Maria L. Ibarra, Josefina Ibarra Martinez, and Jose Ibarra. She is survived by her sons, Juan (Sharon) and Eduardo (Tiffani) Gutierrez; siblings, Maria Concepcion Ibarra, Paulina Ibarra Hernandez, Irma Yolanda Ibarra Hernandez, Rogelio, Manuel and Jesus Ibarra; grandchildren, Juan, Jacqui, Daniel, Adam, Alex, Anthony, Alexis, Austin, Fabian, Chris, Isaac, Julian, Gabriel, Kaily, and Tiyana; and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Hanna, Louie, Jaxx, Jinessa, Imanuel, Emilio, Aaleyah, Daniel, Ever, Anthony, Aaliyah, Isaiah, and Eliud. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 am until funeral service at 12 pm, at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, IL. Face masks are required to enter the facility. Interment at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee, IL. For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
