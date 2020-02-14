|
Maria C. Santiago, age 95, born in Puerto Rico in 1924; loving mother of Pedro (Gloria) Santiago, Jose (Donna) Santiago, Margaret Cedillo Santiago, Gladys Santiago, Mirian (Jose) Gomez and Wilson Santiago, proud grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of 118. Preceded in death by the late Louie Santiago, Christina Marie Santiago, Laura Santiago Nichols and Mark Santiago. Visitation Wednesday, February 19th, 3-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton. Funeral Thursday, February 20th, prayers at the Funeral Home at 8:45 AM going in procession to St. John the Baptist Church in Winfield for funeral mass 9:30 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the DuPage Care Center in Wheaton. For info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020