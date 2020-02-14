Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:45 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Winfield, IL
Maria C. Santiago Maria C. Santiago, age 95, Born in Puerto Rico in 1924; loving mother of Pedro (Gloria) Santiago, Jose (Donna) Santiago, Margaret Cedillo Santiago, Gladys Santiago, Mirian (Jose) Gomez and Wilson Santiago, proud grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of 118. Preceded in death by the late Louie Santiago, Christina Marie Santiago, Laura Santiago Nichols and Mark Santiago. Visitation Wednesday February 19th, 3-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton. Funeral Thursday, February 20th, prayers at Funeral Home at 8:45 AM going in procession to St. John the Baptist Church in Winfield for funeral mass 9:30 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the DuPage Care Center in Wheaton. For info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
