DES PLAINES - Maria C. "Marie" Tiesi (nee Minelli), age 87, formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Peter (Cindra), Richard (Susan) and Nanette Tiesi. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Justin, Rebekah, Richard and Luke. Dear sister of Antoinette (the late Gerald) Di Sandro. Private family service. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
.