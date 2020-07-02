1/1
MARIA C. "MARIE" TIESI
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DES PLAINES - Maria C. "Marie" Tiesi (nee Minelli), age 87, formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Peter (Cindra), Richard (Susan) and Nanette Tiesi. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Justin, Rebekah, Richard and Luke. Dear sister of Antoinette (the late Gerald) Di Sandro. Private family service. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved