Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Downtown catholic Church
400 Cedar Street
St. Charles, IL
View Map
MARIA E. GOMEZ


1937 - 2019
MARIA E. GOMEZ Obituary
GENEVA - Maria E. Gomez, age 82, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at her daughter's home in St. Charles. She was born October 31, 1937 in Del Rio, Texas to Elijio and Elena Sanchez. Mrs. Gomez is survived by her three children, Ruben Gomez, Dolores (Dan) Anderson, and Angela (Tom) Rothengass, four grandchildren, Joshua, Tiffany, Kristen (Christopher) Powell and Rachel, a great-grandson, Griffin S. Powell, two brothers, Julian (Lupe) and Ricardo (Carmen) Sanchez, a sister, Rosie Hipolito and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Conception, her parents, four brothers and two sisters. The Lord's heavenly army has welcomed another angel, Maria, into their mighty ranks. Grandson - "Mijo." Funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Patrick Downtown catholic Church, 400 Cedar Street, St. Charles. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be Thursday December 19, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street (corner of Rt. 64 and Rt. 25), St. Charles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in her name. For more, information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
