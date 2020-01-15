Daily Herald Obituaries
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
St. James the Apostle Church
480 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
GLEN ELLYN - Maria F. "Mia" Koslow, age 47. Dearest wife of Stephen. Loving mother of Madeline Marirae and Tyler Stephen. Loving daughter of Rachele and the late Fred Zito. Dear sister of Candice (Jack) Zito - Gilhooly. Beloved daughter-in-law of Donald and Marilee Koslow. Fond sister-in-law of Jodi (Michael) Koslow Martin and loving aunt of Meghan, Jack and Claire Gilhooly and Lyla Martin. Mia was tenacious and fearless. She was team captain of "Mia's Angels" for multiple Avon breast cancer walks. She was very loving, always giving and had a heart of gold. She LOVED her kids, family and friends and would do anything for them. Mostly, she enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Visitation for her will be Thursday, January 16th from 3-9 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). Funeral Mass Friday, January 17th, 11:30 AM at St. James the Apostle Church, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. 60137. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care, Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital, 250 E. Superior St., Fourth Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 (www.foundation.nm.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
