DES PLAINES - Maria Gemma Giustino, nee Giampietro, age 90, of Des Plaines, born in Mola di Bari, Italy, passed away November 17, 2020. Loving wife of Peter for 68 years; dear mother of Nancy (Roger) Ciszon, Diane (Giuliano) Rago, Anna Marie (Onofrio) DiVietro and Vito Gregory Giustino; proud grandmother of Rosanne Selvaggio (Charles McComb), Mary Gemma Licciardi, Adriana (Lorenzo) Sparacino, Mary Gemma (Josh) Gandolfi, Marianna DiVietro (Anthony Fontana), and Gabriella DiVietro; great-grandmother of Olivia, Sammy, Julian, and Anthony; beloved daughter of the late Nicola and Domenica Giampietro. Due to the current COVID-19 situation a private family Funeral Mass will be held with a public Memorial Mass held at a later date. For information, contact Matz Funeral Home, Mount Prospect. (847) 394-2336 0r www.matzfuneralhome.com