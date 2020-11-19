1/
MARIA GEMMA GIUSTINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DES PLAINES - Maria Gemma Giustino, nee Giampietro, age 90, of Des Plaines, born in Mola di Bari, Italy, passed away November 17, 2020. Loving wife of Peter for 68 years; dear mother of Nancy (Roger) Ciszon, Diane (Giuliano) Rago, Anna Marie (Onofrio) DiVietro and Vito Gregory Giustino; proud grandmother of Rosanne Selvaggio (Charles McComb), Mary Gemma Licciardi, Adriana (Lorenzo) Sparacino, Mary Gemma (Josh) Gandolfi, Marianna DiVietro (Anthony Fontana), and Gabriella DiVietro; great-grandmother of Olivia, Sammy, Julian, and Anthony; beloved daughter of the late Nicola and Domenica Giampietro. Due to the current COVID-19 situation a private family Funeral Mass will be held with a public Memorial Mass held at a later date. For information, contact Matz Funeral Home, Mount Prospect. (847) 394-2336 0r www.matzfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved