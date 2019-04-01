Daily Herald Obituaries
MARIA GRAZIA FERRARO


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARIA GRAZIA FERRARO Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Maria Grazia Ferraro, age 93, passed away March 30, 2019. Born July 10, 1925 in Italy. Beloved wife of the late John Ferraro. Loving mother of Mary (the late Pasquale) Natale, and Joe (Bonnie) Ferraro. Cherished grandmother of Giuseppe Natale, Giovanni Natale, Gabriella (Tim) Haskell. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, Meier Road at Golf Road (Rt. 58), Mount Prospect. Entombment All Saints. For information, call 847-255-7800 or visit www.friedrichsfh.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
