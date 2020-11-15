1/
ELGIN - Maria Gudino Valencia, 66, of Elgin, passed away on November 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. She was born May 11, 1954 in Mexico to Marcos and Josefa Gudino. Maria was a dedicated hairdresser and avid baker. Her generosity was unbounded and her smile infectious. She is survived by her husband, Gildardo Valencia; her children, Rosey Valencia, Gildardo Valencia Jr., Yesenia (Peter) Aydt; grandchildren, Yazmine Valencia, Juliana Aydt, and Leilani Aydt; her siblings, Sabina Gudino Ruiz, Gerry Gudino, Teresa Martinez, Jose Gudino, Frank Gudino, Loli Gudino, and Anna Culver; and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her niece, Marisa C. Martinez; and two nephews, Marcos L. Gudino and Jeffrey D. Gudino. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin, with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday November 16, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guadalupe Fund at St. Laurence. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
