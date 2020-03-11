Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Skokie, IL
View Map

MARIA HEGEDUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA HEGEDUS Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Maria Hegedus, age 78, formerly of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Tony; dear mother of Sue (Scott) Geib and Judy (Charles) Crout; loving sister of Anna Vajda. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m. at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Road, Skokie. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral information, 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -