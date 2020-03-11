|
SCHAUMBURG - Maria Hegedus, age 78, formerly of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Tony; dear mother of Sue (Scott) Geib and Judy (Charles) Crout; loving sister of Anna Vajda. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m. at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Road, Skokie. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral information, 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020