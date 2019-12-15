|
GENEVA - Maria L. Will, age 53, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born October 29, 1966 in Coldwater, Ohio, the daughter of LaVern and Elaine (Fullenkamp) Fortkamp. Maria worked as a physical therapist. She loved animals, especially dogs and she volunteered at KC's Horse Rescue Farm and Safe Haven Holistic Horse Ranch. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church and sang in the choir and volunteered at the food pantry. Her favorite pastime however, was spending time with her family, especially her three sons and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband Steve; sons Jacob, Luke, and Matthew; siblings Denise (Steve) Bricher of Ohio and Dave (Brenda) Fortkamp of Indiana; parents of Vandalia, Ohio; and many other dear relatives and friends. Funeral prayers for Maria will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, celebrant. Interment will be held privately. Visitation will be held Friday, December 20, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a liturgical wake service at 7:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Casey's Safe Haven Holistic Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 103, Elburn, IL 60119 or the St. Peter's Food Pantry, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL 60134 would be appreciated . For information, 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019