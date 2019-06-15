Daily Herald Obituaries
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Wood Dale, IL
View Map
MARIA LEDONNE Obituary
Maria LeDonne, nee Sciullo, age 87. Loving wife of Armando. Loving mother of Ida LeDonne, Emil (the late Charlene) LeDonne and Lorena (Frank) Loni. Loving grandmother of Anthony (Maria), Catherine, John and Robert Grisanzio; Ashley and Jamie LeDonne; Frank (Christina) and Jennifer Loni. Loving great-grandmother of Anthony Grisanzio. Loving sister of Giuseppe (Gilda), Pietro (Elda) and Paolo (the late Angela) Sciullo. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, June 17, 3-8 pm and Tuesday, June 18, 8:30 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am from The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale. Mass 10 am. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. For info, www.theoaksfh.com or 630-250-8588.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 15, 2019
