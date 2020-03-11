|
In Loving Memory of Maria P. Leone (1964-2020). Maria Leone, 55, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. She was born on September 10, 1964 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Vincent and Patricia Leone. Maria was a loving and compassionate person with a beautiful smile, a dedicated caregiver to family members and was strongly devoted to her Catholic faith. She graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1982 and received her Associate's Degree from Harper College. Her administrative career included various positions held at Edwards Engineering, American Academy of Dermatology and WINGS Transitional & Housing Program. She is survived by her loving family ~ father, Vincent D. Leone; brother, Vincent (Pamela) Leone; niece, Anna and nephews, Vincent and Joseph Leone. She will be especially missed by her inseparable childhood best friends, Cindy Summers and Celeste Dolcimascolo (of Elk Grove Village), who loved her unconditionally and were by her side always. She is preceded in death by her cherished mother, Patricia, and now reunited in God's loving arms. We will always celebrate Maria with affectionate and fond memories ~ she will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her. Memorial visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until Noon at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, IL. Memorial Mass to follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Julian Eymard Catholic Church, 601 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, IL. Interment of Ashes will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to at in remembrance of Maria.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020