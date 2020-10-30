1/
MARIA SMID
Maria Smid (ne Ketting): 96 of Bristol, WI passed away Monday October 26, 2020 at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest, IL. She was born March 27, 1924 in Pernis-Rotterdam, Netherlands, the daughter of the late Bastiaan and Maaike (ne den Boer) Ketting. Before her retirement in 1989, Maria had worked for many years at Intermatic, Spring Grove, IL.. Survivors include: four children: Margareth (Bill Knudsen) Smid of Palatine, IL, John Smid of Aberdeen, NC, Jacqueline Smid of Hollywood, FL, and Jane (Jim Nunamaker) Smid-Postlewait of Lindenhurst, IL; six grandchildren, a great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by siblings: Jan, Lou, Kees, Sjaan, Jo, Henk, Ijs, Neeltje, and Bas. Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon Monday November 2, 2020 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch. Interment will follow in Hickory Union Cemetery, Antioch Twsp, IL. Visitation will be held from 11AM until time of Services Monday at the funeral home. Please sign the online guestbook for Maria at www.strangfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
