SCHAUMBURG - Marian B. Michalski, 92, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed peacefully on January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clements "Mike;" loving mother of Maureen (Otis) Kirchhoefer, Marlene Cronan and Michelle Michalski; dear grandmother of Katie Cronan, Kelly (Ben) Carlson, and Kyle (Chelsea) Kirchhoefer; great-grandmother of Reagan, Kennedy, Sophie and Lucy; fond aunt to nine nieces and nephews. Marian was born in Windsor Ontario, Canada and moved to Detroit, Michigan at the age of six. She attended Catholic parochial school and high school. She fell shy of completing her final year of college because her father fell ill, and she had to seek employment to help out her parents, Stanley and Anna Jost. She met her future husband Mike at a sorority party that she and her girlfriends planned. They were married for 39 years before his death in 1988. Marian savored her many friendships, many of which were fostered during her 30+ years of volunteer work at NWC Hospital in Arlington Heights. She served on the NWCH Auxiliary Board and especially dedicated many volunteer hours to the gift shop where she created beautiful floral arrangements. Memorial Gifts to NWCH Foundation, 800 W. Central Rd., Arlington, Heights, IL 60004. Memorial visitation Saturday April 18, 2020 from 2:00pm until time of service 3:30pm at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020