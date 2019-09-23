Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
MARIAN H. BOTTERMAN


1928 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Marian H. Botterman was born on March 29,1928 in Chicago, IL to Timothy and Marie (nee O'Connell) Harrington. She died Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Botterman received a diploma from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, Evanston and a BSN from Loyola University. She dedicated her professional skills in the labor and delivery unit at NCH Northwest Community Hospital for 27 years. Marian served as a volunteer and on the Board of Directors of the Arlington Heights Historical Society and Museum and was a longtime dedicated member of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. She celebrated her Irish ancestry and County Cork heritage. Marian is survived by her children Mark (Ramsey) Botterman, Mary Jo (Dr. Ralph) Losey, Terry (Katie) Botterman, Katie (Tom) Buxton, Kevin (Lori) Botterman and Michael (Mary) Botterman; her grandchildren; Tara Drum (Ryan), Casey Botterman (Danielle), Dan, Tim, and Sean Botterman, Megan Botterman, Patrick and Connor Buxton; and her great grandchildren Parker and Tessa Drum, Hailey and Connor Botterman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents as well as her sons Tim and Patrick Botterman. Funeral Mass 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation 10:00 am until 10:45 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Harper College Educational Foundation (note Patrick Botterman Scholarship Fund) 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
