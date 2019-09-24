|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Marian J. LeBlanc (nee Ciamarichello), 84, of Elk Grove Village for 47 years. Retired after 20 years from Alexian Brothers Med. Ctr. as Administrative Secretary and member of the Red Hat Society and Sheila Ray Senior Ctr. Marian was the beloved wife of the late Paul H. LeBlanc (2018); loving mother of Gail L. LeBlanc, and Tracy A. Gerdes; cherished grandmother of Emily and Jessica Gerdes; and dear sister of Eleanor Wlezien, Carmella Galbraith, Anna Baiocchi, Bernadine Caudillo, and the late Bernard Ciamarichello. Visitation Friday, September 27, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel service Saturday at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln Nat. Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019