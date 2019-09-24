Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIAN LEBLANC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIAN J. LEBLANC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIAN J. LEBLANC Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Marian J. LeBlanc (nee Ciamarichello), 84, of Elk Grove Village for 47 years. Retired after 20 years from Alexian Brothers Med. Ctr. as Administrative Secretary and member of the Red Hat Society and Sheila Ray Senior Ctr. Marian was the beloved wife of the late Paul H. LeBlanc (2018); loving mother of Gail L. LeBlanc, and Tracy A. Gerdes; cherished grandmother of Emily and Jessica Gerdes; and dear sister of Eleanor Wlezien, Carmella Galbraith, Anna Baiocchi, Bernadine Caudillo, and the late Bernard Ciamarichello. Visitation Friday, September 27, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel service Saturday at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln Nat. Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now