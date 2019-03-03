Daily Herald Obituaries
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
MARIAN LANG
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Ransom
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom
Marian Lang (nee Kahles) passed away at home on February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Lang Sr., mother of the late George Lang Jr. (Mary Beth), Richard (Leslie), Jerry (Judy), grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of ten. Marian was a devoted Catholic, former president of the Catholic Women's Club and a CCD teacher for many years. She also was very involved in the church's Renew Group. Marian, or "Shrimp" as her oldest friends referred to her, was a lover of life, and all its wonders and quirks. She was a voracious reader, loved to travel, and was an avid camper. One of her many great joys in life was to have George Sr. burn a hot dog or a marshmallow over an open camp fire. Yeah, she loved them burnt. She never met a coffee cake she didn't like and enjoyed her glass of wine every day. which may or may not have anything to do with her living past her 101st birthday. She also had the worst taste in wallpaper. Ever. She was loved by her many friends, and adored by her family, She will be greatly missed. Visitation Sunday, 3pm until 8pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. Funeral Monday, 9:15am to Our Lady of Ransom for 10:00am mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
