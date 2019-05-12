Marian R. Bohl (Warrington), 97, passed away peacefully on March 27, in Westcliffe, Colorado. Marian was the only girl among seven brothers raised on the family's Hampshire dairy farm. As a teen, Marian developed her musical talents at Hampshire High School on both piano and flute. Inspired by her favorite teacher, (her own aunt Orena), Marian also became a teacher, ultimately teaching all eight grades in both the Doty and Harmony country schoolhouses, earning praise for her annual student Christmas productions. Throughout her life, Marian pursued a passion for gardening. At her Northwest Chicago home, Marian nurtured an inventive round garden design, winning 1971's first place ribbon in the West Walker Garden Walk. She was also well-known for her cooking skills. Her sauerkraut and spare ribs will be sorely missed. Marian was a loving sister, wife, mother and caregiver. Her husband of 47 years, Harvey, predeceased her, as did brothers Alvin, Howard, Lloyd, Wayne, Roy and Gene. She is survived by her brother Dean, and daughters Karen and Tina. A gathering of family and friends will be held May 18, at Hampshire First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Grove, from 2-6pm. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary