CAROL STREAM - Marian S. Dillingham, age 89, a resident of Belmont Village in Carol Stream, IL, passed away September 7, 2019. She was born August 4, 1930 in Evanston, IL to Willis and Esther Scott. Marian grew up in Glencoe and attended New Trier High School. She graduated from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. She taught grade school in Iowa for a time. She then moved to Chicago where she met Bruce D. Dillingham at the YMCA. They were married on December 20, 1960. They traveled the Pan-American Highway for two months for their honeymoon. Early on in their marriage, Marian and Bruce worked with Wycliffe Bible Translators as short-term assistant missionaries in Yarinacocha, Peru where Marian taught Spanish to the native people. They returned to the States and settled in Lombard, Illinois and later Orange City, Iowa where they raised three children. They moved to Wheaton in 1981 where she was active in church life. As a young woman she enjoyed dance and choreography. Marian had a passion for evangelical missions throughout her life. She also had a passion for people and invested much of her time helping others. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Virginia (David) Gates of Port Orchard, WA, Linda Dillingham of West Chicago, and Rob (Kristi) Dillingham of Soldotna, Alaska, and six grandchildren, Ellen, Graham, Elisabeth Gates and Leah, Jeremiah, and Rebekah Dillingham. Preceded in death by her husband, Bruce D. Dillingham and four siblings. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois, where a funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Belmont Village "Pals," Belmont Village, Attn: Jeanne, 545 Belmont Lane, Carol Stream, IL 60188. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019