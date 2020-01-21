|
Visitation for Mariann B. Mueller (nee Breit), 87, of Sedgebrook, Lincolnshire, formerly of Hawthorn Woods, will be from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, at St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL. Interment will be private. Mariann was born on October 23, 1932 in Chicago, IL and passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William C. Mueller D.D.S.; mother of Nancy Hardy, Mary Alice Mueller (Scott Stanke), Richard Mueller, Gregory (Hyung Ja) Mueller, Beth (David) Wieters, Jonathan (Colleen) Mueller, Jen (William) Ryan and the late Lynn (Tom) Pak; grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 3. Mariann treated everyone with kindness. Her greatest joy was being married to her loving husband for 57 years, with whom she raised 8 children, who were the pride of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020