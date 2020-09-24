Marianna Gallauer Paulson - called "Mimi" by her grandchildren and many others - was never more at home than working in her gardens: magnificent perennial and annual flower beds, and vegetable gardens, blueberry rows, and orchards that produced a bounty that she shared widely every year. Born in Milwaukee in 1922, Marianna was the granddaughter of renowned Chicago School architect Richard E. Schmidt and Chicago restaurateur Carl Gallauer, who owned the Bavarian Red Star Inn on North Clark Street. She was the second in her family - after her mother, Kathryn Schmidt Gallauer - to attend Wellesley College, where she graduated in 1944. A devoted alumna, she hardly ever missed a reunion. Marianna married Henry Merritt Paulson in 1945, and they had three children together: Henry M Paulson, Jr., who went on to become the 74th Treasury Secretary of the United States, Richard E. Paulson, and Kathryn Paulson Thomas. After a brief stint in Florida, the Paulsons made their home in Barrington, IL, where Marianna served on the board of Countryside School and was an active member of the local Christian Science church and of the Garden Club of Barrington, where she won numerous horticulture and conservation awards. She was the subject of a chapter in the 1998 book "Earth on her Hands," about notable women gardeners. She was happy to be outdoors and active her whole life, going on canoe camping trips in Canada with her family, and spending most winters in Keystone, CO, where she continued downhill skiing into her late 80s. Marianna was devoted to her family and beloved by them all: her husband, who passed on in 1995, her three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. And she served as a surrogate grandmother figure to numerous other people who adored her. A remarkable woman, with a remarkable spirit, she will be with us always.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store