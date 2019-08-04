|
|
Marianne McGraw, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Greenfields of Geneva surrounded by her loving family in Geneva, IL. She was born November 25, 1930, in Waukegan, IL to Samuel and Mary (Kasile) Denton. Marianne graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching French and Spanish. After raising her children, she returned to her first love - music. She studied piano, music theory, and pedagogy and went on to teach piano lessons for many years. Marianne was an active member of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA), the Northwest Suburban Music Teachers Association (NWSMTA), and the Waubonsee Valley Music Teachers Association (WVMTA). She was an active member of the Greenfields community, in particular the wellness committee and bible study, but her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with family and friends. Marianne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children Victoria McGraw of Texas, Jeanne McGraw of California, and Ralph III (Zoila) McGraw of North Aurora; grandchildren Luis and Julio McGraw; and brother Samuel Denton of Mundelein. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McGraw, who passed away in May of this year. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Celebration of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL with celebrant Father Ariel Valencia. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the NWSMTA Summer Music Camp Scholarship Fund, c/o Midori Kim, Treasurer, 4411 Dawngate Lane, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019