More Obituaries for MARIANNE RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIANNE THERESE RILEY

MARIANNE THERESE RILEY Obituary
Marianne Therese Riley, 91, formerly of Niles, Illinois, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, at The Cottages of Fox Lake. Marianne was born on December 21,1928. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward Robert Riley; her brother, Donald Rohrer; and her great-granddaughter, Ashley Parkinson. Marianne retired from Kraft Foods in Glenview. After retirement, Marianne and Edward enjoyed spending their winters on the island of Kauai. She was also a frequent patron of the Niles Park District Pool, the Niles Library, and loved to ride her bike or walk along the Forest Preserve bike path. Marianne is survived by her sister, Rita (Chet) McCaw of Bellevue, NE.; her children, Karen (John) Parkinson, Ellen (Terry) Cascino, Tim (Miyuki) Riley, Tom (Dorothy) Riley, Betsy (Chris) Seybert, and Dan (Lisa) Riley; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later point in time. The Riley family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the all the caregivers at Transitions Hospice in Huntley, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mesulam Center at Northwestern University (brain.northwestern.edu) or your local . You may leave online condolences at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
