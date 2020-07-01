MARIE A. "G.G." PESOLE
1926 - 2020
Blessing service for Marie A. "G.G." Pesole (nee Aureli), 93, is 6 PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 Blocks West of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Memorial service is 3-6 PM Friday, at the funeral home. G.G. was born September 24, 1926 in Chicago, IL and died June 27, 2020 at Condell Medical Center with her family at her side. She is survived by her loving children, Rocco (Sue) Pesole, Joyce (Daniel) Ustanko and Donna Mackey; her grandchildren, Brandy (Tim), Brittany, Brandon (Angella), Danette (Elevi), Danny (Shannon) and Nick (Laquisha); her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Olivia, Arianna, Jionni, Kylianna, Avaa, Mason, Mariyah, Kayleigh, Tyler and Gavin. A special thank you to Dr. Amato, the Condell Staff and Oleg and Sergio from Reliable Health Care. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
JUL
3
Service
06:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
