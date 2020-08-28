1/1
MARIE ANTOINETTE DEARDORFF
MOUNT PROSPECT - Marie Antoinette Deardorff, 52, passed away at home. Loving mother of Louise Deardorff. Beloved fiance of Michael Strozewski. Cherished stepmother of Caitlin, Zoe, and Emma Strozewski. Devoted daughter of Theodore and Frances Wozniakowski. Dear sister of Theodore (Jan) Wozinakowski, and Louisa (James) Mancilla. Fond aunt of many. Best friend of Robin Tillmon and Jennifer Gregg. Preceded in death by her husband Michael Deardorff. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Private Funeral Service Monday at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The LUNGevity Foundation, PO Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690 or call 312-407-6100. For information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
