ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marie Beger was born on August 21, 1937 in Oak Park, Illinois to Dr. Nicholas and Jessie (nee Paulson) Francona. She died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Beger was a homemaker former elementary and middle school teacher. She was an avid gardener and an excellent cook. Marie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard D. Beger; her son, Dr. Richard D. (Sara) Beger, her daughter, Debora Kahn; her grandchildren, Christina and Anthony Beger, Joshua and Caleb Kahn; her sister, Barbara O'Connor; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carol Becvar, and her brother, Nicholas T. Francona. Visitation from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite 130, Lanham, MD, 20706 www.dvnf.org
, or to Paralyzed Veterans of America
, 801 Eighteenth Street, NW, Washington, DC, 20006, PVA
.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.PVA
.org/. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.