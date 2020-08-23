ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marie Caranci passed away of natural causes on Aug. 19, 2020. She was born on Oct. 18, 1926 and was raised on a dairy farm in Huntley, Illinois. She was the first one in her family to pursue a college education. She went on to be a high school math teacher and guidance counselor working for 30 years in District 211. She met her husband, Roland, after moving to Estes Park, Colorado. They married in 1953 and moved back to Illinois to be close to her family and raise their daughter, Susan, although they spent all their summers in Boulder, Colorado, Roland's hometown. While Marie always worked full time, she found time for her friends and hobbies. Marie loved to shop and would go with her mother and daughter most weekends. She was an avid seamstress and loved to knit, do counted cross stitch, needle point, paint, and create decorations for every holiday. She and Roland traveled the world, often with their daughter. After his death she took many trips with her friends. Marie is survived by her daughter, Susan Pronove, her grandchildren Lisa, Cristina, and Elizabeth Pronove and her niece, Linda nee Kreutzer (William) Byrne. Marie was preceded in death by Roland, her loving husband of 44 years, as well as her parents, Charles and Jane Kreutzer, her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Frances Kreutzer and her niece, Mary Jane (Kreutzer) Prichason. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Joseph Home for the Elderly, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067, https://littlesistersofthepoorpalatine.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/Memorials
, where Marie volunteered for many years, including being president of the volunteer association. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 followed by a Committal Service at 1:30 pm at St. Mary Cemetery, Huntley. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.