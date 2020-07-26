1/
MARIE CARLENE "CUPPY" (CORNILLE) NIEWIADOMSKI
1941 - 2020
Marie Carlene "Cuppy" Niewiadomski (nee Cornille), born Feb. 22, 1941, passed away July 19, 2020. Marie was the beloved wife of Ernest Niewiadomski. She is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Cornille. Marie is survived by her brother, John Cornille. Loving mother of Laura (Thomas), Stephen (Sandra), Lynn (David), Scott (Marianne). Proud grandmother of Zachary, Carlene, Ashton, Rebecca, Matthew, Micheal, Vincent, Marie, Jack, Jeremy, Stephanie, William and Nicole; great-grandmother of Cameron, Charlotte and Evelyn. Marie owned and operated Paradise Travel in Mount Prospect for over 18 years. She loved to travel the world, to visit exotic destinations with family and friends. Her passion for cruising the world was only surpassed by her beating the one-armed bandit in their casinos. Cremation private. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
