WEST DUNDEE - Marie E. Hare, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Alpine Fireside Assisted Living in Rockford. Marie was born in West Dundee on April 12, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Bertha Graening. She was a lifelong resident of Dundee. Marie was baptized and confirmed in her Christian Faith at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in West Dundee. Survivors include her children; Stephen (Itaska) Hare, Rebecca (Corey Olah) Clark, Rachel (Troy) Richardson, Paula (Russell) Schattschneider, and Andrew (Shannon) Hare. Marie is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; William F. "Bill" Hare on February 24, 2011 and a granddaughter; Blythe Gipple on April 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 401 W. Main Street in West Dundee with Rev. Jim Murr, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, West Dundee. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, West Dundee. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 24, 2019