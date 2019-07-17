|
HUNTLEY - Marie F. Paoli, 83, died peacefully July 14, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:00am until the time of the 10:00am Funeral Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Marie was born May 8, 1936 the daughter of Sam and Rose Spagnola, On August 18, 1956 she married Louis Paoli. Marie loved to cook, sew, do puzzles and play cards. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her beloved husband Louis of 63 years, dear mother of Paul (Laura), Gina, Louis Jr., Debra and Angela and beloved aunt of Kevin (Julie) Paoli and proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. For further information, please call DeFiore Funeral Home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019