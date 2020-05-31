MARIE F. STAUB
1927 - 2020
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Marie F. Staub (nee Quagliano), age 92. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Donald (LaVonn) Staub, Edward Staub, Kathryn (the late Benito) Salomon, James Staub, Mary (Terence) Vosepka, Ann (William) Waller and Robert (Denise) Staub. Cherished grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of 28 and great-great-grandmother of 8. Dear daughter of the late Daniel and Felicia Quagliano. Devoted sister of Daniel (the late Patricia) Quagliano and Robert (Barbara) Quagliano. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, from 2 PM - 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Wednesday, at 10:30 AM, which can be watched online. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
JUN
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
