MARIE FLORENCE LILJA
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Florence Lilja was born September 6, 1926 in Chicago to Henry and Anna Jorgensen. She passed away June 23, 2020 in Palatine. Marie is survived by her husband Harold Lilja; her daughters Nancy (Jim) Burns and Gail (John) Kirkeeng; her grandchildren Brian (Katie), Laura (Bradley) and Nathan; her great grandchildren Sophia, Titus, Hudson, Lincoln, Levi and Gabriel and by her brother Vernon (Lynn) Jorgensen. She is preceded in death by brother Kenneth (late Grace) Jorgensen and by her parents. Funeral service and interment will be private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved