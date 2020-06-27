Marie Florence Lilja was born September 6, 1926 in Chicago to Henry and Anna Jorgensen. She passed away June 23, 2020 in Palatine. Marie is survived by her husband Harold Lilja; her daughters Nancy (Jim) Burns and Gail (John) Kirkeeng; her grandchildren Brian (Katie), Laura (Bradley) and Nathan; her great grandchildren Sophia, Titus, Hudson, Lincoln, Levi and Gabriel and by her brother Vernon (Lynn) Jorgensen. She is preceded in death by brother Kenneth (late Grace) Jorgensen and by her parents. Funeral service and interment will be private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.