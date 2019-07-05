Daily Herald Obituaries
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Marie "Sandy" Gamache (nee Bruns), 77, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. (2008); loving sister of Jack (Patsy) Bruns, Jeannette (Olaf Stanzer) LaPenna, and Pamela Baumgartner; cherished aunt of Brittany, Robert, Jack and David. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village with a chapel service Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 5, 2019
