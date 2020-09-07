1/
MARIE JOSEE STIEGLER
1925 - 2020
MUNDELEIN - Marie Jose Stiegler (nee Buelens), 95, of Mundelein, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Marie Jose was born February 24, 1925 in Zaventem, Belgium to Ludovicus and Catharina Buelens. She was married to Jack J. Stiegler on April 26, 1947 in Chicago; Jack preceded her in death, December 12, 1998. Jose was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie, and her son Duane John, her family in Belgium, brother, Jacky Buelens (Josee), brother-in-law Freddy Vanderauwera and in the U.S. sister-in-law Rosemarie Homa (Stiegler) and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews from both countries. Jose was preceded in death by her parents and her loving and dear sister in Belgium, Jeanne Vanderauwera, whom she held close in her heart. Visitation will be Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 10am to 12 noon at Kristan Funeral Home 219 W. Maple Ave. (Rt. 176, 2 Blocks West of Rt. 45) Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel 116 N Lake St., Mundelein at 12:30 PM, Mundelein. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fremont (Route 60) Mundelein. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel
