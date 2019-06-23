|
|
Marie L. "Tisha" Bedard, a resident of California for 50 years and moved to Wheaton for the past 8 years, Loving sister of Antoine J. Bedard and the late Frank Bedard; Loving Aunt of Joseph, Arlana, Anne, William and Molly. A visitation will be held for Tisha on Monday June 24th from 9 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 S. Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Interment St. Michael Cemetery in Wheaton. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019