Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Residence
1400 S. Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Residence
1400 S. Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
MARIE L. BEDARD


Marie L. "Tisha" Bedard, a resident of California for 50 years and moved to Wheaton for the past 8 years, Loving sister of Antoine J. Bedard and the late Frank Bedard; Loving Aunt of Joseph, Arlana, Anne, William and Molly. A visitation will be held for Tisha on Monday June 24th from 9 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 S. Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Interment St. Michael Cemetery in Wheaton. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019
